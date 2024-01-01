Mauritian rupees to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert MUR to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
865.33 uyu

₨1.000 MUR = $U0.8653 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 MUR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87620.8762
Low0.86530.8153
Average0.87060.8509
Change-0.10%4.85%
View full history

1 MUR to UYU stats

The performance of MUR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8762 and a 30 day low of 0.8653. This means the 30 day average was 0.8706. The change for MUR to UYU was -0.10.

The performance of MUR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8762 and a 90 day low of 0.8153. This means the 90 day average was 0.8509. The change for MUR to UYU was 4.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.9771.3551.30883.95
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5661.7761.715110.05
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.851.4961.44492.693
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0610.9090.87856.322

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 MUR0.86533 UYU
5 MUR4.32665 UYU
10 MUR8.65329 UYU
20 MUR17.30658 UYU
50 MUR43.26645 UYU
100 MUR86.53290 UYU
250 MUR216.33225 UYU
500 MUR432.66450 UYU
1000 MUR865.32900 UYU
2000 MUR1,730.65800 UYU
5000 MUR4,326.64500 UYU
10000 MUR8,653.29000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 UYU1.15563 MUR
5 UYU5.77815 MUR
10 UYU11.55630 MUR
20 UYU23.11260 MUR
50 UYU57.78150 MUR
100 UYU115.56300 MUR
250 UYU288.90750 MUR
500 UYU577.81500 MUR
1000 UYU1,155.63000 MUR
2000 UYU2,311.26000 MUR
5000 UYU5,778.15000 MUR
10000 UYU11,556.30000 MUR