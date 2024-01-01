Mauritian rupees to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert MUR to UYU at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $U0.9200 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 MUR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92330.9243
Low0.88940.8655
Average0.90530.8964
Change2.05%5.46%
View full history

1 MUR to UYU stats

The performance of MUR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9233 and a 30 day low of 0.8894. This means the 30 day average was 0.9053. The change for MUR to UYU was 2.05.

The performance of MUR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9243 and a 90 day low of 0.8655. This means the 90 day average was 0.8964. The change for MUR to UYU was 5.46.

Track market ratesView MUR to UYU chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3971.34284.43
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9191.7671.699106.85
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.086
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8050.910.87555.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 MUR0.91998 UYU
5 MUR4.59989 UYU
10 MUR9.19977 UYU
20 MUR18.39954 UYU
50 MUR45.99885 UYU
100 MUR91.99770 UYU
250 MUR229.99425 UYU
500 MUR459.98850 UYU
1000 MUR919.97700 UYU
2000 MUR1,839.95400 UYU
5000 MUR4,599.88500 UYU
10000 MUR9,199.77000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 UYU1.08698 MUR
5 UYU5.43490 MUR
10 UYU10.86980 MUR
20 UYU21.73960 MUR
50 UYU54.34900 MUR
100 UYU108.69800 MUR
250 UYU271.74500 MUR
500 UYU543.49000 MUR
1000 UYU1,086.98000 MUR
2000 UYU2,173.96000 MUR
5000 UYU5,434.90000 MUR
10000 UYU10,869.80000 MUR