Mauritian rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MUR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
144.95 ttd

₨1.000 MUR = TT$0.1449 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
MUR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 MUR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14680.1470
Low0.14460.1378
Average0.14600.1439
Change0.24%1.83%
1 MUR to TTD stats

The performance of MUR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1468 and a 30 day low of 0.1446. This means the 30 day average was 0.1460. The change for MUR to TTD was 0.24.

The performance of MUR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1470 and a 90 day low of 0.1378. This means the 90 day average was 0.1439. The change for MUR to TTD was 1.83.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9781.3551.30883.949
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5661.7761.715110.044
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.851.4961.44592.692
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.325

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MUR0.14495 TTD
5 MUR0.72473 TTD
10 MUR1.44945 TTD
20 MUR2.89890 TTD
50 MUR7.24725 TTD
100 MUR14.49450 TTD
250 MUR36.23625 TTD
500 MUR72.47250 TTD
1000 MUR144.94500 TTD
2000 MUR289.89000 TTD
5000 MUR724.72500 TTD
10000 MUR1,449.45000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TTD6.89915 MUR
5 TTD34.49575 MUR
10 TTD68.99150 MUR
20 TTD137.98300 MUR
50 TTD344.95750 MUR
100 TTD689.91500 MUR
250 TTD1,724.78750 MUR
500 TTD3,449.57500 MUR
1000 TTD6,899.15000 MUR
2000 TTD13,798.30000 MUR
5000 TTD34,495.75000 MUR
10000 TTD68,991.50000 MUR