Mauritian rupees to Cambodian riels today

Convert MUR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
87,406.10 khr

₨1.000 MUR = ៛87.41 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
MUR to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 MUR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.709389.5342
Low87.377383.6491
Average88.264787.2791
Change-0.53%0.86%
View full history

1 MUR to KHR stats

The performance of MUR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.7093 and a 30 day low of 87.3773. This means the 30 day average was 88.2647. The change for MUR to KHR was -0.53.

The performance of MUR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89.5342 and a 90 day low of 83.6491. This means the 90 day average was 87.2791. The change for MUR to KHR was 0.86.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 MUR87.40610 KHR
5 MUR437.03050 KHR
10 MUR874.06100 KHR
20 MUR1,748.12200 KHR
50 MUR4,370.30500 KHR
100 MUR8,740.61000 KHR
250 MUR21,851.52500 KHR
500 MUR43,703.05000 KHR
1000 MUR87,406.10000 KHR
2000 MUR174,812.20000 KHR
5000 MUR437,030.50000 KHR
10000 MUR874,061.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mauritian Rupee
1 KHR0.01144 MUR
5 KHR0.05720 MUR
10 KHR0.11441 MUR
20 KHR0.22882 MUR
50 KHR0.57204 MUR
100 KHR1.14408 MUR
250 KHR2.86020 MUR
500 KHR5.72040 MUR
1000 KHR11.44080 MUR
2000 KHR22.88160 MUR
5000 KHR57.20400 MUR
10000 KHR114.40800 MUR