Mauritian rupees to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert MUR to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
4,541.32 gyd

1.000 MUR = 4.541 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8331.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2911.7241.9331.13221.342
1 USD0.9140.781183.0631.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MUR4.54132 GYD
5 MUR22.70660 GYD
10 MUR45.41320 GYD
20 MUR90.82640 GYD
50 MUR227.06600 GYD
100 MUR454.13200 GYD
250 MUR1,135.33000 GYD
500 MUR2,270.66000 GYD
1000 MUR4,541.32000 GYD
2000 MUR9,082.64000 GYD
5000 MUR22,706.60000 GYD
10000 MUR45,413.20000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 GYD0.22020 MUR
5 GYD1.10100 MUR
10 GYD2.20200 MUR
20 GYD4.40400 MUR
50 GYD11.01000 MUR
100 GYD22.02000 MUR
250 GYD55.05000 MUR
500 GYD110.10000 MUR
1000 GYD220.20000 MUR
2000 GYD440.40000 MUR
5000 GYD1,101.00000 MUR
10000 GYD2,202.00000 MUR