Mauritian rupees to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert MUR to GYD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = GY$4.502 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
MUR to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GYD
1 MUR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.56504.5804
Low4.42534.4253
Average4.50594.5212
Change-0.85%-0.65%
1 MUR to GYD stats

The performance of MUR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5650 and a 30 day low of 4.4253. This means the 30 day average was 4.5059. The change for MUR to GYD was -0.85.

The performance of MUR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5804 and a 90 day low of 4.4253. This means the 90 day average was 4.5212. The change for MUR to GYD was -0.65.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MUR4.50234 GYD
5 MUR22.51170 GYD
10 MUR45.02340 GYD
20 MUR90.04680 GYD
50 MUR225.11700 GYD
100 MUR450.23400 GYD
250 MUR1,125.58500 GYD
500 MUR2,251.17000 GYD
1000 MUR4,502.34000 GYD
2000 MUR9,004.68000 GYD
5000 MUR22,511.70000 GYD
10000 MUR45,023.40000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 GYD0.22211 MUR
5 GYD1.11054 MUR
10 GYD2.22107 MUR
20 GYD4.44214 MUR
50 GYD11.10535 MUR
100 GYD22.21070 MUR
250 GYD55.52675 MUR
500 GYD111.05350 MUR
1000 GYD222.10700 MUR
2000 GYD444.21400 MUR
5000 GYD1,110.53500 MUR
10000 GYD2,221.07000 MUR