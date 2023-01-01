5000 Mauritian rupees to Guyanaese dollars

Convert MUR to GYD at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
23480.90 gyd

1.00000 MUR = 4.69618 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 GYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.0463587.08771.435331.663780.9645518.9109
1GBP1.15311.2065100.4171.655021.918431.1121321.8053
1USD0.95570.828844183.231.371751.590080.921818.0732
1INR0.01148270.009958470.012014910.01648140.01910460.01107530.217148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MUR4.69618 GYD
5 MUR23.48090 GYD
10 MUR46.96180 GYD
20 MUR93.92360 GYD
50 MUR234.80900 GYD
100 MUR469.61800 GYD
250 MUR1174.04500 GYD
500 MUR2348.09000 GYD
1000 MUR4696.18000 GYD
2000 MUR9392.36000 GYD
5000 MUR23480.90000 GYD
10000 MUR46961.80000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 GYD0.21294 MUR
5 GYD1.06469 MUR
10 GYD2.12939 MUR
20 GYD4.25878 MUR
50 GYD10.64695 MUR
100 GYD21.29390 MUR
250 GYD53.23475 MUR
500 GYD106.46950 MUR
1000 GYD212.93900 MUR
2000 GYD425.87800 MUR
5000 GYD1064.69500 MUR
10000 GYD2129.39000 MUR