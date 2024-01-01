Mauritian rupees to Colombian pesos today

Convert MUR to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
84,065.40 cop

1.000 MUR = 84.07 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6711.3471.33783.065
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8941.7241.711106.302
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4191.4731.46290.844
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3580.8910.88554.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 MUR84.06540 COP
5 MUR420.32700 COP
10 MUR840.65400 COP
20 MUR1,681.30800 COP
50 MUR4,203.27000 COP
100 MUR8,406.54000 COP
250 MUR21,016.35000 COP
500 MUR42,032.70000 COP
1000 MUR84,065.40000 COP
2000 MUR168,130.80000 COP
5000 MUR420,327.00000 COP
10000 MUR840,654.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 COP0.01190 MUR
5 COP0.05948 MUR
10 COP0.11896 MUR
20 COP0.23791 MUR
50 COP0.59477 MUR
100 COP1.18955 MUR
250 COP2.97388 MUR
500 COP5.94775 MUR
1000 COP11.89550 MUR
2000 COP23.79100 MUR
5000 COP59.47750 MUR
10000 COP118.95500 MUR