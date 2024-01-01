Mauritian rupees to Colombian pesos today

Convert MUR to COP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $95.14 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
MUR to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

COP
1 MUR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High96.685196.6851
Low92.524487.2895
Average94.603091.9997
Change2.83%9.00%
1 MUR to COP stats

The performance of MUR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.6851 and a 30 day low of 92.5244. This means the 30 day average was 94.6030. The change for MUR to COP was 2.83.

The performance of MUR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 96.6851 and a 90 day low of 87.2895. This means the 90 day average was 91.9997. The change for MUR to COP was 9.00.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.856
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.111.4741.41689.08
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 MUR95.14230 COP
5 MUR475.71150 COP
10 MUR951.42300 COP
20 MUR1,902.84600 COP
50 MUR4,757.11500 COP
100 MUR9,514.23000 COP
250 MUR23,785.57500 COP
500 MUR47,571.15000 COP
1000 MUR95,142.30000 COP
2000 MUR190,284.60000 COP
5000 MUR475,711.50000 COP
10000 MUR951,423.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 COP0.01051 MUR
5 COP0.05255 MUR
10 COP0.10511 MUR
20 COP0.21021 MUR
50 COP0.52553 MUR
100 COP1.05106 MUR
250 COP2.62765 MUR
500 COP5.25530 MUR
1000 COP10.51060 MUR
2000 COP21.02120 MUR
5000 COP52.55300 MUR
10000 COP105.10600 MUR