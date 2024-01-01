Mauritian rupees to Colombian pesos today
Convert MUR to COP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MUR to COP conversion chart
1 MUR = 95.14230 COP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MUR to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|96.6851
|96.6851
|Low
|92.5244
|87.2895
|Average
|94.6030
|91.9997
|Change
|2.83%
|9.00%
|View full history
1 MUR to COP stats
The performance of MUR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.6851 and a 30 day low of 92.5244. This means the 30 day average was 94.6030. The change for MUR to COP was 2.83.
The performance of MUR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 96.6851 and a 90 day low of 87.2895. This means the 90 day average was 91.9997. The change for MUR to COP was 9.00.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Colombian pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
|1 MUR
|95.14230 COP
|5 MUR
|475.71150 COP
|10 MUR
|951.42300 COP
|20 MUR
|1,902.84600 COP
|50 MUR
|4,757.11500 COP
|100 MUR
|9,514.23000 COP
|250 MUR
|23,785.57500 COP
|500 MUR
|47,571.15000 COP
|1000 MUR
|95,142.30000 COP
|2000 MUR
|190,284.60000 COP
|5000 MUR
|475,711.50000 COP
|10000 MUR
|951,423.00000 COP