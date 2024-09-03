Mauritian rupee to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Colombian pesos is currently 89.726 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.619% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 90.136 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 87.358 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.870% increase in value.