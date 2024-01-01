Mauritian rupees to Macanese patacas today

Convert MUR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
172.35 mop

₨1.000 MUR = MOP$0.1723 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
MUR to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MOP
1 MUR to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17420.1753
Low0.17200.1636
Average0.17330.1710
Change0.19%1.53%
1 MUR to MOP stats

The performance of MUR to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1742 and a 30 day low of 0.1720. This means the 30 day average was 0.1733. The change for MUR to MOP was 0.19.

The performance of MUR to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1753 and a 90 day low of 0.1636. This means the 90 day average was 0.1710. The change for MUR to MOP was 1.53.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 MUR0.17235 MOP
5 MUR0.86173 MOP
10 MUR1.72346 MOP
20 MUR3.44692 MOP
50 MUR8.61730 MOP
100 MUR17.23460 MOP
250 MUR43.08650 MOP
500 MUR86.17300 MOP
1000 MUR172.34600 MOP
2000 MUR344.69200 MOP
5000 MUR861.73000 MOP
10000 MUR1,723.46000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mauritian Rupee
1 MOP5.80228 MUR
5 MOP29.01140 MUR
10 MOP58.02280 MUR
20 MOP116.04560 MUR
50 MOP290.11400 MUR
100 MOP580.22800 MUR
250 MOP1,450.57000 MUR
500 MOP2,901.14000 MUR
1000 MOP5,802.28000 MUR
2000 MOP11,604.56000 MUR
5000 MOP29,011.40000 MUR
10000 MOP58,022.80000 MUR