5 Mauritian rupees to Macanese patacas

Convert MUR to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.91 mop

1.00000 MUR = 0.18219 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 MUR0.18219 MOP
5 MUR0.91097 MOP
10 MUR1.82195 MOP
20 MUR3.64390 MOP
50 MUR9.10975 MOP
100 MUR18.21950 MOP
250 MUR45.54875 MOP
500 MUR91.09750 MOP
1000 MUR182.19500 MOP
2000 MUR364.39000 MOP
5000 MUR910.97500 MOP
10000 MUR1821.95000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mauritian Rupee
1 MOP5.48864 MUR
5 MOP27.44320 MUR
10 MOP54.88640 MUR
20 MOP109.77280 MUR
50 MOP274.43200 MUR
100 MOP548.86400 MUR
250 MOP1372.16000 MUR
500 MOP2744.32000 MUR
1000 MOP5488.64000 MUR
2000 MOP10977.28000 MUR
5000 MOP27443.20000 MUR
10000 MOP54886.40000 MUR