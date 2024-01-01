Mauritian rupees to Mozambican meticals today

Convert MUR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,368.86 mzn

₨1.000 MUR = MT1.369 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
MUR to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MZN
1 MUR to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38561.3875
Low1.36591.2932
Average1.37691.3556
Change0.22%1.89%
1 MUR to MZN stats

The performance of MUR to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3856 and a 30 day low of 1.3659. This means the 30 day average was 1.3769. The change for MUR to MZN was 0.22.

The performance of MUR to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3875 and a 90 day low of 1.2932. This means the 90 day average was 1.3556. The change for MUR to MZN was 1.89.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9831.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5691.7761.715110.031
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8541.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.336

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 MUR1.36886 MZN
5 MUR6.84430 MZN
10 MUR13.68860 MZN
20 MUR27.37720 MZN
50 MUR68.44300 MZN
100 MUR136.88600 MZN
250 MUR342.21500 MZN
500 MUR684.43000 MZN
1000 MUR1,368.86000 MZN
2000 MUR2,737.72000 MZN
5000 MUR6,844.30000 MZN
10000 MUR13,688.60000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Mauritian Rupee
1 MZN0.73054 MUR
5 MZN3.65268 MUR
10 MZN7.30536 MUR
20 MZN14.61072 MUR
50 MZN36.52680 MUR
100 MZN73.05360 MUR
250 MZN182.63400 MUR
500 MZN365.26800 MUR
1000 MZN730.53600 MUR
2000 MZN1,461.07200 MUR
5000 MZN3,652.68000 MUR
10000 MZN7,305.36000 MUR