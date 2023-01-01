20 Mauritian rupees to Mozambican meticals

Convert MUR to MZN at the real exchange rate

20 mur
28.88 mzn

1.00000 MUR = 1.44400 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 MUR1.44400 MZN
5 MUR7.22000 MZN
10 MUR14.44000 MZN
20 MUR28.88000 MZN
50 MUR72.20000 MZN
100 MUR144.40000 MZN
250 MUR361.00000 MZN
500 MUR722.00000 MZN
1000 MUR1444.00000 MZN
2000 MUR2888.00000 MZN
5000 MUR7220.00000 MZN
10000 MUR14440.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Mauritian Rupee
1 MZN0.69252 MUR
5 MZN3.46259 MUR
10 MZN6.92519 MUR
20 MZN13.85038 MUR
50 MZN34.62595 MUR
100 MZN69.25190 MUR
250 MZN173.12975 MUR
500 MZN346.25950 MUR
1000 MZN692.51900 MUR
2000 MZN1385.03800 MUR
5000 MZN3462.59500 MUR
10000 MZN6925.19000 MUR