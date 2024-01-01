Mauritian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MUR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
156.17 cny

1.000 MUR = 0.1562 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6711.3471.33783.065
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8941.7241.711106.302
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4191.4731.46290.844
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3580.8910.88554.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.15617 CNY
5 MUR0.78085 CNY
10 MUR1.56170 CNY
20 MUR3.12340 CNY
50 MUR7.80850 CNY
100 MUR15.61700 CNY
250 MUR39.04250 CNY
500 MUR78.08500 CNY
1000 MUR156.17000 CNY
2000 MUR312.34000 CNY
5000 MUR780.85000 CNY
10000 MUR1,561.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.40328 MUR
5 CNY32.01640 MUR
10 CNY64.03280 MUR
20 CNY128.06560 MUR
50 CNY320.16400 MUR
100 CNY640.32800 MUR
250 CNY1,600.82000 MUR
500 CNY3,201.64000 MUR
1000 CNY6,403.28000 MUR
2000 CNY12,806.56000 MUR
5000 CNY32,016.40000 MUR
10000 CNY64,032.80000 MUR