Mauritian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MUR to CNY at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ¥0.1563 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
MUR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 MUR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15630.1563
Low0.15310.1507
Average0.15450.1538
Change1.04%1.27%
1 MUR to CNY stats

The performance of MUR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1563 and a 30 day low of 0.1531. This means the 30 day average was 0.1545. The change for MUR to CNY was 1.04.

The performance of MUR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1563 and a 90 day low of 0.1507. This means the 90 day average was 0.1538. The change for MUR to CNY was 1.27.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.15630 CNY
5 MUR0.78149 CNY
10 MUR1.56297 CNY
20 MUR3.12594 CNY
50 MUR7.81485 CNY
100 MUR15.62970 CNY
250 MUR39.07425 CNY
500 MUR78.14850 CNY
1000 MUR156.29700 CNY
2000 MUR312.59400 CNY
5000 MUR781.48500 CNY
10000 MUR1,562.97000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.39806 MUR
5 CNY31.99030 MUR
10 CNY63.98060 MUR
20 CNY127.96120 MUR
50 CNY319.90300 MUR
100 CNY639.80600 MUR
250 CNY1,599.51500 MUR
500 CNY3,199.03000 MUR
1000 CNY6,398.06000 MUR
2000 CNY12,796.12000 MUR
5000 CNY31,990.30000 MUR
10000 CNY63,980.60000 MUR