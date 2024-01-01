Mauritian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb today
Convert MUR to CNY at the real exchange rate
MUR to CNY conversion chart
1 MUR = 0.15630 CNY
0
|1 MUR to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1563
|0.1563
|Low
|0.1531
|0.1507
|Average
|0.1545
|0.1538
|Change
|1.04%
|1.27%
1 MUR to CNY stats
The performance of MUR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1563 and a 30 day low of 0.1531. This means the 30 day average was 0.1545. The change for MUR to CNY was 1.04.
The performance of MUR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1563 and a 90 day low of 0.1507. This means the 90 day average was 0.1538. The change for MUR to CNY was 1.27.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
|1 CNY
|6.39806 MUR
|5 CNY
|31.99030 MUR
|10 CNY
|63.98060 MUR
|20 CNY
|127.96120 MUR
|50 CNY
|319.90300 MUR
|100 CNY
|639.80600 MUR
|250 CNY
|1,599.51500 MUR
|500 CNY
|3,199.03000 MUR
|1000 CNY
|6,398.06000 MUR
|2000 CNY
|12,796.12000 MUR
|5000 CNY
|31,990.30000 MUR
|10000 CNY
|63,980.60000 MUR