Mauritian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.153 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.155 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.152 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.436% decrease in value.