Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
209.42 mad

₨1.000 MUR = د.م.0.2094 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
MUR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 MUR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21200.2152
Low0.20880.2001
Average0.21050.2095
Change-0.62%0.21%
1 MUR to MAD stats

The performance of MUR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2120 and a 30 day low of 0.2088. This means the 30 day average was 0.2105. The change for MUR to MAD was -0.62.

The performance of MUR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2152 and a 90 day low of 0.2001. This means the 90 day average was 0.2095. The change for MUR to MAD was 0.21.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 MUR0.20942 MAD
5 MUR1.04711 MAD
10 MUR2.09421 MAD
20 MUR4.18842 MAD
50 MUR10.47105 MAD
100 MUR20.94210 MAD
250 MUR52.35525 MAD
500 MUR104.71050 MAD
1000 MUR209.42100 MAD
2000 MUR418.84200 MAD
5000 MUR1,047.10500 MAD
10000 MUR2,094.21000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 MAD4.77508 MUR
5 MAD23.87540 MUR
10 MAD47.75080 MUR
20 MAD95.50160 MUR
50 MAD238.75400 MUR
100 MAD477.50800 MUR
250 MAD1,193.77000 MUR
500 MAD2,387.54000 MUR
1000 MAD4,775.08000 MUR
2000 MAD9,550.16000 MUR
5000 MAD23,875.40000 MUR
10000 MAD47,750.80000 MUR