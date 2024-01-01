Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = د.م.0.2157 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
MUR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 MUR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21570.2158
Low0.21110.2088
Average0.21350.2122
Change0.44%3.18%
1 MUR to MAD stats

The performance of MUR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2157 and a 30 day low of 0.2111. This means the 30 day average was 0.2135. The change for MUR to MAD was 0.44.

The performance of MUR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2158 and a 90 day low of 0.2088. This means the 90 day average was 0.2122. The change for MUR to MAD was 3.18.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 MUR0.21567 MAD
5 MUR1.07836 MAD
10 MUR2.15672 MAD
20 MUR4.31344 MAD
50 MUR10.78360 MAD
100 MUR21.56720 MAD
250 MUR53.91800 MAD
500 MUR107.83600 MAD
1000 MUR215.67200 MAD
2000 MUR431.34400 MAD
5000 MUR1,078.36000 MAD
10000 MUR2,156.72000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 MAD4.63668 MUR
5 MAD23.18340 MUR
10 MAD46.36680 MUR
20 MAD92.73360 MUR
50 MAD231.83400 MUR
100 MAD463.66800 MUR
250 MAD1,159.17000 MUR
500 MAD2,318.34000 MUR
1000 MAD4,636.68000 MUR
2000 MAD9,273.36000 MUR
5000 MAD23,183.40000 MUR
10000 MAD46,366.80000 MUR