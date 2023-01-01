100 Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 mur
23.18 mad

1.00000 MUR = 0.23183 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:17 UTC
MUR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 MUR0.23183 MAD
5 MUR1.15915 MAD
10 MUR2.31829 MAD
20 MUR4.63658 MAD
50 MUR11.59145 MAD
100 MUR23.18290 MAD
250 MUR57.95725 MAD
500 MUR115.91450 MAD
1000 MUR231.82900 MAD
2000 MUR463.65800 MAD
5000 MUR1159.14500 MAD
10000 MUR2318.29000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 MAD4.31352 MUR
5 MAD21.56760 MUR
10 MAD43.13520 MUR
20 MAD86.27040 MUR
50 MAD215.67600 MUR
100 MAD431.35200 MUR
250 MAD1078.38000 MUR
500 MAD2156.76000 MUR
1000 MAD4313.52000 MUR
2000 MAD8627.04000 MUR
5000 MAD21567.60000 MUR
10000 MAD43135.20000 MUR