د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨4.638 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
1 MAD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.73694.7891
Low4.63454.6345
Average4.68454.7139
Change0.08%-2.64%
1 MAD to MUR stats

The performance of MAD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7369 and a 30 day low of 4.6345. This means the 30 day average was 4.6845. The change for MAD to MUR was 0.08.

The performance of MAD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7891 and a 90 day low of 4.6345. This means the 90 day average was 4.7139. The change for MAD to MUR was -2.64.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 MAD4.63842 MUR
5 MAD23.19210 MUR
10 MAD46.38420 MUR
20 MAD92.76840 MUR
50 MAD231.92100 MUR
100 MAD463.84200 MUR
250 MAD1,159.60500 MUR
500 MAD2,319.21000 MUR
1000 MAD4,638.42000 MUR
2000 MAD9,276.84000 MUR
5000 MAD23,192.10000 MUR
10000 MAD46,384.20000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 MUR0.21559 MAD
5 MUR1.07796 MAD
10 MUR2.15591 MAD
20 MUR4.31182 MAD
50 MUR10.77955 MAD
100 MUR21.55910 MAD
250 MUR53.89775 MAD
500 MUR107.79550 MAD
1000 MUR215.59100 MAD
2000 MUR431.18200 MAD
5000 MUR1,077.95500 MAD
10000 MUR2,155.91000 MAD