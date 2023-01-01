5000 Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mur
1,140.76 mad

1.00000 MUR = 0.22815 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 MUR0.22815 MAD
5 MUR1.14076 MAD
10 MUR2.28152 MAD
20 MUR4.56304 MAD
50 MUR11.40760 MAD
100 MUR22.81520 MAD
250 MUR57.03800 MAD
500 MUR114.07600 MAD
1000 MUR228.15200 MAD
2000 MUR456.30400 MAD
5000 MUR1140.76000 MAD
10000 MUR2281.52000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 MAD4.38305 MUR
5 MAD21.91525 MUR
10 MAD43.83050 MUR
20 MAD87.66100 MUR
50 MAD219.15250 MUR
100 MAD438.30500 MUR
250 MAD1095.76250 MUR
500 MAD2191.52500 MUR
1000 MAD4383.05000 MUR
2000 MAD8766.10000 MUR
5000 MAD21915.25000 MUR
10000 MAD43830.50000 MUR