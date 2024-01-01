Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus today

Convert MUR to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
96.63 ron

₨1.000 MUR = L0.09663 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
MUR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RON
1 MUR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09820.0996
Low0.09640.0930
Average0.09730.0972
Change-0.99%0.07%
1 MUR to RON stats

The performance of MUR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0982 and a 30 day low of 0.0964. This means the 30 day average was 0.0973. The change for MUR to RON was -0.99.

The performance of MUR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0996 and a 90 day low of 0.0930. This means the 90 day average was 0.0972. The change for MUR to RON was 0.07.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.09663 RON
5 MUR0.48316 RON
10 MUR0.96633 RON
20 MUR1.93265 RON
50 MUR4.83164 RON
100 MUR9.66327 RON
250 MUR24.15818 RON
500 MUR48.31635 RON
1000 MUR96.63270 RON
2000 MUR193.26540 RON
5000 MUR483.16350 RON
10000 MUR966.32700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON10.34850 MUR
5 RON51.74250 MUR
10 RON103.48500 MUR
20 RON206.97000 MUR
50 RON517.42500 MUR
100 RON1,034.85000 MUR
250 RON2,587.12500 MUR
500 RON5,174.25000 MUR
1000 RON10,348.50000 MUR
2000 RON20,697.00000 MUR
5000 RON51,742.50000 MUR
10000 RON103,485.00000 MUR