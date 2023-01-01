5000 Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

Convert MUR to RON at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
515.65 ron

1.00000 MUR = 0.10313 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.10313 RON
5 MUR0.51565 RON
10 MUR1.03131 RON
20 MUR2.06262 RON
50 MUR5.15655 RON
100 MUR10.31310 RON
250 MUR25.78275 RON
500 MUR51.56550 RON
1000 MUR103.13100 RON
2000 MUR206.26200 RON
5000 MUR515.65500 RON
10000 MUR1031.31000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON9.69643 MUR
5 RON48.48215 MUR
10 RON96.96430 MUR
20 RON193.92860 MUR
50 RON484.82150 MUR
100 RON969.64300 MUR
250 RON2424.10750 MUR
500 RON4848.21500 MUR
1000 RON9696.43000 MUR
2000 RON19392.86000 MUR
5000 RON48482.15000 MUR
10000 RON96964.30000 MUR