Mauritian rupee to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Romanian leus is currently 0.097 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.171% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.096 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.404% decrease in value.