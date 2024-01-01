Mauritian rupees to Panamanian balboas today

Convert MUR to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
21.45 pab

₨1.000 MUR = B/.0.02145 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
MUR to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PAB
1 MUR to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0218
Low0.02140.0203
Average0.02160.0213
Change0.27%1.67%
1 MUR to PAB stats

The performance of MUR to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0216. The change for MUR to PAB was 0.27.

The performance of MUR to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0218 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0213. The change for MUR to PAB was 1.67.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 MUR0.02145 PAB
5 MUR0.10727 PAB
10 MUR0.21455 PAB
20 MUR0.42909 PAB
50 MUR1.07273 PAB
100 MUR2.14546 PAB
250 MUR5.36365 PAB
500 MUR10.72730 PAB
1000 MUR21.45460 PAB
2000 MUR42.90920 PAB
5000 MUR107.27300 PAB
10000 MUR214.54600 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mauritian Rupee
1 PAB46.61000 MUR
5 PAB233.05000 MUR
10 PAB466.10000 MUR
20 PAB932.20000 MUR
50 PAB2,330.50000 MUR
100 PAB4,661.00000 MUR
250 PAB11,652.50000 MUR
500 PAB23,305.00000 MUR
1000 PAB46,610.00000 MUR
2000 PAB93,220.00000 MUR
5000 PAB233,050.00000 MUR
10000 PAB466,100.00000 MUR