1 mur
0.02 pab

1.00000 MUR = 0.02262 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 MUR0.02262 PAB
5 MUR0.11312 PAB
10 MUR0.22624 PAB
20 MUR0.45249 PAB
50 MUR1.13122 PAB
100 MUR2.26244 PAB
250 MUR5.65610 PAB
500 MUR11.31220 PAB
1000 MUR22.62440 PAB
2000 MUR45.24880 PAB
5000 MUR113.12200 PAB
10000 MUR226.24400 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mauritian Rupee
1 PAB44.20000 MUR
5 PAB221.00000 MUR
10 PAB442.00000 MUR
20 PAB884.00000 MUR
50 PAB2210.00000 MUR
100 PAB4420.00000 MUR
250 PAB11050.00000 MUR
500 PAB22100.00000 MUR
1000 PAB44200.00000 MUR
2000 PAB88400.00000 MUR
5000 PAB221000.00000 MUR
10000 PAB442000.00000 MUR