Mauritian rupees to Qatari rials today

Convert MUR to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
78.21 qar

₨1.000 MUR = QR0.07821 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
MUR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 MUR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07920.0795
Low0.07800.0742
Average0.07870.0775
Change0.25%1.66%
1 MUR to QAR stats

The performance of MUR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0780. This means the 30 day average was 0.0787. The change for MUR to QAR was 0.25.

The performance of MUR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0795 and a 90 day low of 0.0742. This means the 90 day average was 0.0775. The change for MUR to QAR was 1.66.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30983.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.028
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8521.4961.44592.684
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.9090.87856.336

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 MUR0.07821 QAR
5 MUR0.39107 QAR
10 MUR0.78214 QAR
20 MUR1.56428 QAR
50 MUR3.91070 QAR
100 MUR7.82139 QAR
250 MUR19.55348 QAR
500 MUR39.10695 QAR
1000 MUR78.21390 QAR
2000 MUR156.42780 QAR
5000 MUR391.06950 QAR
10000 MUR782.13900 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 QAR12.78550 MUR
5 QAR63.92750 MUR
10 QAR127.85500 MUR
20 QAR255.71000 MUR
50 QAR639.27500 MUR
100 QAR1,278.55000 MUR
250 QAR3,196.37500 MUR
500 QAR6,392.75000 MUR
1000 QAR12,785.50000 MUR
2000 QAR25,571.00000 MUR
5000 QAR63,927.50000 MUR
10000 QAR127,855.00000 MUR