Mauritian rupees to Qatari rials today

Convert MUR to QAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = QR0.07869 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 MUR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07950.0799
Low0.07720.0772
Average0.07860.0789
Change-0.60%-0.42%
1 MUR to QAR stats

The performance of MUR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0795 and a 30 day low of 0.0772. This means the 30 day average was 0.0786. The change for MUR to QAR was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0799 and a 90 day low of 0.0772. This means the 90 day average was 0.0789. The change for MUR to QAR was -0.42.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 MUR0.07869 QAR
5 MUR0.39343 QAR
10 MUR0.78685 QAR
20 MUR1.57370 QAR
50 MUR3.93425 QAR
100 MUR7.86850 QAR
250 MUR19.67125 QAR
500 MUR39.34250 QAR
1000 MUR78.68500 QAR
2000 MUR157.37000 QAR
5000 MUR393.42500 QAR
10000 MUR786.85000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 QAR12.70890 MUR
5 QAR63.54450 MUR
10 QAR127.08900 MUR
20 QAR254.17800 MUR
50 QAR635.44500 MUR
100 QAR1,270.89000 MUR
250 QAR3,177.22500 MUR
500 QAR6,354.45000 MUR
1000 QAR12,708.90000 MUR
2000 QAR25,417.80000 MUR
5000 QAR63,544.50000 MUR
10000 QAR127,089.00000 MUR