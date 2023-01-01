100 Mauritian rupees to Qatari rials

Convert MUR to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 mur
8.18 qar

1.00000 MUR = 0.08184 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0461587.07941.434591.660030.9646518.9265
1GBP1.1532711.20665100.4391.654681.914711.112521.8302
1USD0.955850.828741183.2381.37131.58680.922118.0916
1INR0.01148380.009956280.012013710.01647440.01906340.01107790.217348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 MUR0.08184 QAR
5 MUR0.40920 QAR
10 MUR0.81841 QAR
20 MUR1.63681 QAR
50 MUR4.09203 QAR
100 MUR8.18406 QAR
250 MUR20.46015 QAR
500 MUR40.92030 QAR
1000 MUR81.84060 QAR
2000 MUR163.68120 QAR
5000 MUR409.20300 QAR
10000 MUR818.40600 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 QAR12.21890 MUR
5 QAR61.09450 MUR
10 QAR122.18900 MUR
20 QAR244.37800 MUR
50 QAR610.94500 MUR
100 QAR1221.89000 MUR
250 QAR3054.72500 MUR
500 QAR6109.45000 MUR
1000 QAR12218.90000 MUR
2000 QAR24437.80000 MUR
5000 QAR61094.50000 MUR
10000 QAR122189.00000 MUR