Mauritian rupees to Liberian dollars today

Convert MUR to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
4,178.31 lrd

₨1.000 MUR = L$4.178 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
MUR to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

LRD
1 MUR to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.24164.2416
Low4.17833.9557
Average4.21594.1426
Change-0.06%2.13%
View full history

1 MUR to LRD stats

The performance of MUR to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2416 and a 30 day low of 4.1783. This means the 30 day average was 4.2159. The change for MUR to LRD was -0.06.

The performance of MUR to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2416 and a 90 day low of 3.9557. This means the 90 day average was 4.1426. The change for MUR to LRD was 2.13.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 MUR4.17831 LRD
5 MUR20.89155 LRD
10 MUR41.78310 LRD
20 MUR83.56620 LRD
50 MUR208.91550 LRD
100 MUR417.83100 LRD
250 MUR1,044.57750 LRD
500 MUR2,089.15500 LRD
1000 MUR4,178.31000 LRD
2000 MUR8,356.62000 LRD
5000 MUR20,891.55000 LRD
10000 MUR41,783.10000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 LRD0.23933 MUR
5 LRD1.19666 MUR
10 LRD2.39331 MUR
20 LRD4.78662 MUR
50 LRD11.96655 MUR
100 LRD23.93310 MUR
250 LRD59.83275 MUR
500 LRD119.66550 MUR
1000 LRD239.33100 MUR
2000 LRD478.66200 MUR
5000 LRD1,196.65500 MUR
10000 LRD2,393.31000 MUR