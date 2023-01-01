1 thousand Liberian dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert LRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 lrd
230.55 mur

1.00000 LRD = 0.23055 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 LRD0.23055 MUR
5 LRD1.15274 MUR
10 LRD2.30548 MUR
20 LRD4.61096 MUR
50 LRD11.52740 MUR
100 LRD23.05480 MUR
250 LRD57.63700 MUR
500 LRD115.27400 MUR
1000 LRD230.54800 MUR
2000 LRD461.09600 MUR
5000 LRD1152.74000 MUR
10000 LRD2305.48000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 MUR4.33749 LRD
5 MUR21.68745 LRD
10 MUR43.37490 LRD
20 MUR86.74980 LRD
50 MUR216.87450 LRD
100 MUR433.74900 LRD
250 MUR1084.37250 LRD
500 MUR2168.74500 LRD
1000 MUR4337.49000 LRD
2000 MUR8674.98000 LRD
5000 MUR21687.45000 LRD
10000 MUR43374.90000 LRD