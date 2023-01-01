10 Mauritian rupees to Liberian dollars

Convert MUR to LRD at the real exchange rate

10 mur
43.23 lrd

1.00000 MUR = 4.32274 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 MUR4.32274 LRD
5 MUR21.61370 LRD
10 MUR43.22740 LRD
20 MUR86.45480 LRD
50 MUR216.13700 LRD
100 MUR432.27400 LRD
250 MUR1080.68500 LRD
500 MUR2161.37000 LRD
1000 MUR4322.74000 LRD
2000 MUR8645.48000 LRD
5000 MUR21613.70000 LRD
10000 MUR43227.40000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 LRD0.23134 MUR
5 LRD1.15668 MUR
10 LRD2.31335 MUR
20 LRD4.62670 MUR
50 LRD11.56675 MUR
100 LRD23.13350 MUR
250 LRD57.83375 MUR
500 LRD115.66750 MUR
1000 LRD231.33500 MUR
2000 LRD462.67000 MUR
5000 LRD1156.67500 MUR
10000 LRD2313.35000 MUR