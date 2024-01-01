Mauritian rupees to CFP francs today

Convert MUR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,315 xpf

₨1.000 MUR = ₣2.315 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 MUR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36672.3955
Low2.31522.2368
Average2.34402.3347
Change-1.52%-0.23%
View full history

1 MUR to XPF stats

The performance of MUR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3667 and a 30 day low of 2.3152. This means the 30 day average was 2.3440. The change for MUR to XPF was -1.52.

The performance of MUR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3955 and a 90 day low of 2.2368. This means the 90 day average was 2.3347. The change for MUR to XPF was -0.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9741.3551.30883.947
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5651.7771.715110.059
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8481.4961.44492.699
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0630.910.87856.341

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.31519 XPF
5 MUR11.57595 XPF
10 MUR23.15190 XPF
20 MUR46.30380 XPF
50 MUR115.75950 XPF
100 MUR231.51900 XPF
250 MUR578.79750 XPF
500 MUR1,157.59500 XPF
1000 MUR2,315.19000 XPF
2000 MUR4,630.38000 XPF
5000 MUR11,575.95000 XPF
10000 MUR23,151.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.43193 MUR
5 XPF2.15965 MUR
10 XPF4.31930 MUR
20 XPF8.63860 MUR
50 XPF21.59650 MUR
100 XPF43.19300 MUR
250 XPF107.98250 MUR
500 XPF215.96500 MUR
1000 XPF431.93000 MUR
2000 XPF863.86000 MUR
5000 XPF2,159.65000 MUR
10000 XPF4,319.30000 MUR