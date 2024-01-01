Mauritian rupees to CFP francs today

Convert MUR to XPF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₣2.438 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
MUR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 MUR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.43752.4375
Low2.36652.3143
Average2.39212.3591
Change1.86%4.52%
1 MUR to XPF stats

The performance of MUR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4375 and a 30 day low of 2.3665. This means the 30 day average was 2.3921. The change for MUR to XPF was 1.86.

The performance of MUR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4375 and a 90 day low of 2.3143. This means the 90 day average was 2.3591. The change for MUR to XPF was 4.52.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.43750 XPF
5 MUR12.18750 XPF
10 MUR24.37500 XPF
20 MUR48.75000 XPF
50 MUR121.87500 XPF
100 MUR243.75000 XPF
250 MUR609.37500 XPF
500 MUR1,218.75000 XPF
1000 MUR2,437.50000 XPF
2000 MUR4,875.00000 XPF
5000 MUR12,187.50000 XPF
10000 MUR24,375.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.41026 MUR
5 XPF2.05128 MUR
10 XPF4.10256 MUR
20 XPF8.20512 MUR
50 XPF20.51280 MUR
100 XPF41.02560 MUR
250 XPF102.56400 MUR
500 XPF205.12800 MUR
1000 XPF410.25600 MUR
2000 XPF820.51200 MUR
5000 XPF2,051.28000 MUR
10000 XPF4,102.56000 MUR