100 CFP francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert XPF to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
42.32 mur

1.000 XPF = 0.4232 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.42315 MUR
5 XPF2.11577 MUR
10 XPF4.23153 MUR
20 XPF8.46306 MUR
50 XPF21.15765 MUR
100 XPF42.31530 MUR
250 XPF105.78825 MUR
500 XPF211.57650 MUR
1000 XPF423.15300 MUR
2000 XPF846.30600 MUR
5000 XPF2,115.76500 MUR
10000 XPF4,231.53000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.36321 XPF
5 MUR11.81605 XPF
10 MUR23.63210 XPF
20 MUR47.26420 XPF
50 MUR118.16050 XPF
100 MUR236.32100 XPF
250 MUR590.80250 XPF
500 MUR1,181.60500 XPF
1000 MUR2,363.21000 XPF
2000 MUR4,726.42000 XPF
5000 MUR11,816.05000 XPF
10000 MUR23,632.10000 XPF