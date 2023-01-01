1 thousand Mauritian rupees to CFP francs

Convert MUR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
2563 xpf

1.00000 MUR = 2.56341 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046387.08881.434691.66040.9646518.9344
1GBP1.1532711.2067100.441.654631.914941.112521.837
1USD0.955750.828706183.2351.37121.586920.921918.0965
1INR0.01148250.009956230.012014210.01647380.01906560.01107590.217415

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.56341 XPF
5 MUR12.81705 XPF
10 MUR25.63410 XPF
20 MUR51.26820 XPF
50 MUR128.17050 XPF
100 MUR256.34100 XPF
250 MUR640.85250 XPF
500 MUR1281.70500 XPF
1000 MUR2563.41000 XPF
2000 MUR5126.82000 XPF
5000 MUR12817.05000 XPF
10000 MUR25634.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.39010 MUR
5 XPF1.95052 MUR
10 XPF3.90105 MUR
20 XPF7.80210 MUR
50 XPF19.50525 MUR
100 XPF39.01050 MUR
250 XPF97.52625 MUR
500 XPF195.05250 MUR
1000 XPF390.10500 MUR
2000 XPF780.21000 MUR
5000 XPF1950.52500 MUR
10000 XPF3901.05000 MUR