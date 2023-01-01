50 Mauritian rupees to CFP francs

Convert MUR to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 mur
124 xpf

1.00000 MUR = 2.48428 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.48428 XPF
5 MUR12.42140 XPF
10 MUR24.84280 XPF
20 MUR49.68560 XPF
50 MUR124.21400 XPF
100 MUR248.42800 XPF
250 MUR621.07000 XPF
500 MUR1242.14000 XPF
1000 MUR2484.28000 XPF
2000 MUR4968.56000 XPF
5000 MUR12421.40000 XPF
10000 MUR24842.80000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.40253 MUR
5 XPF2.01266 MUR
10 XPF4.02532 MUR
20 XPF8.05064 MUR
50 XPF20.12660 MUR
100 XPF40.25320 MUR
250 XPF100.63300 MUR
500 XPF201.26600 MUR
1000 XPF402.53200 MUR
2000 XPF805.06400 MUR
5000 XPF2012.66000 MUR
10000 XPF4025.32000 MUR