Mauritian rupee to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to CFP francs is currently 2.315 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.895% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.336 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.311 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.