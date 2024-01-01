Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas today
Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate
MUR to NGN conversion chart
1 MUR = 34.12140 NGN
0
|1 MUR to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|34.9973
|35.6000
|Low
|33.7835
|30.8957
|Average
|34.2868
|33.2524
|Change
|-2.50%
|7.91%
1 MUR to NGN stats
The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9973 and a 30 day low of 33.7835. This means the 30 day average was 34.2868. The change for MUR to NGN was -2.50.
The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.6000 and a 90 day low of 30.8957. This means the 90 day average was 33.2524. The change for MUR to NGN was 7.91.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
|1 MUR
|34.12140 NGN
|5 MUR
|170.60700 NGN
|10 MUR
|341.21400 NGN
|20 MUR
|682.42800 NGN
|50 MUR
|1,706.07000 NGN
|100 MUR
|3,412.14000 NGN
|250 MUR
|8,530.35000 NGN
|500 MUR
|17,060.70000 NGN
|1000 MUR
|34,121.40000 NGN
|2000 MUR
|68,242.80000 NGN
|5000 MUR
|170,607.00000 NGN
|10000 MUR
|341,214.00000 NGN