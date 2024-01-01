Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
34,121.40 ngn

₨1.000 MUR = ₦34.12 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
MUR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 MUR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.997335.6000
Low33.783530.8957
Average34.286833.2524
Change-2.50%7.91%
View full history

1 MUR to NGN stats

The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9973 and a 30 day low of 33.7835. This means the 30 day average was 34.2868. The change for MUR to NGN was -2.50.

The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.6000 and a 90 day low of 30.8957. This means the 90 day average was 33.2524. The change for MUR to NGN was 7.91.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR34.12140 NGN
5 MUR170.60700 NGN
10 MUR341.21400 NGN
20 MUR682.42800 NGN
50 MUR1,706.07000 NGN
100 MUR3,412.14000 NGN
250 MUR8,530.35000 NGN
500 MUR17,060.70000 NGN
1000 MUR34,121.40000 NGN
2000 MUR68,242.80000 NGN
5000 MUR170,607.00000 NGN
10000 MUR341,214.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.02931 MUR
5 NGN0.14654 MUR
10 NGN0.29307 MUR
20 NGN0.58614 MUR
50 NGN1.46536 MUR
100 NGN2.93071 MUR
250 NGN7.32678 MUR
500 NGN14.65355 MUR
1000 NGN29.30710 MUR
2000 NGN58.61420 MUR
5000 NGN146.53550 MUR
10000 NGN293.07100 MUR