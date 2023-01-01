1 Mauritian rupee to Nigerian nairas

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 mur
17.85 ngn

1.00000 MUR = 17.85170 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR17.85170 NGN
5 MUR89.25850 NGN
10 MUR178.51700 NGN
20 MUR357.03400 NGN
50 MUR892.58500 NGN
100 MUR1785.17000 NGN
250 MUR4462.92500 NGN
500 MUR8925.85000 NGN
1000 MUR17851.70000 NGN
2000 MUR35703.40000 NGN
5000 MUR89258.50000 NGN
10000 MUR178517.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.05602 MUR
5 NGN0.28008 MUR
10 NGN0.56017 MUR
20 NGN1.12034 MUR
50 NGN2.80085 MUR
100 NGN5.60170 MUR
250 NGN14.00425 MUR
500 NGN28.00850 MUR
1000 NGN56.01700 MUR
2000 NGN112.03400 MUR
5000 NGN280.08500 MUR
10000 NGN560.17000 MUR