1 Mauritian rupee to Nigerian nairas

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 mur
17.19 ngn

1.00000 MUR = 17.19440 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:33 UTC
MUR to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR17.19440 NGN
5 MUR85.97200 NGN
10 MUR171.94400 NGN
20 MUR343.88800 NGN
50 MUR859.72000 NGN
100 MUR1719.44000 NGN
250 MUR4298.60000 NGN
500 MUR8597.20000 NGN
1000 MUR17194.40000 NGN
2000 MUR34388.80000 NGN
5000 MUR85972.00000 NGN
10000 MUR171944.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.05816 MUR
5 NGN0.29079 MUR
10 NGN0.58159 MUR
20 NGN1.16317 MUR
50 NGN2.90793 MUR
100 NGN5.81586 MUR
250 NGN14.53965 MUR
500 NGN29.07930 MUR
1000 NGN58.15860 MUR
2000 NGN116.31720 MUR
5000 NGN290.79300 MUR
10000 NGN581.58600 MUR