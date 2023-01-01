5000 Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
85966 ngn

1.00000 MUR = 17.19320 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046487.09611.434351.65950.9644518.9086
1GBP1.153411.20695100.4591.654431.914121.112421.8097
1USD0.955650.828535183.2341.370751.585920.9216518.0701
1INR0.01148160.009954280.012014310.01646860.01905370.0110730.2171

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR17.19320 NGN
5 MUR85.96600 NGN
10 MUR171.93200 NGN
20 MUR343.86400 NGN
50 MUR859.66000 NGN
100 MUR1719.32000 NGN
250 MUR4298.30000 NGN
500 MUR8596.60000 NGN
1000 MUR17193.20000 NGN
2000 MUR34386.40000 NGN
5000 MUR85966.00000 NGN
10000 MUR171932.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.05816 MUR
5 NGN0.29081 MUR
10 NGN0.58162 MUR
20 NGN1.16325 MUR
50 NGN2.90812 MUR
100 NGN5.81624 MUR
250 NGN14.54060 MUR
500 NGN29.08120 MUR
1000 NGN58.16240 MUR
2000 NGN116.32480 MUR
5000 NGN290.81200 MUR
10000 NGN581.62400 MUR