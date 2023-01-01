50 Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 mur
859.70 ngn

1.00000 MUR = 17.19410 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.046487.09081.434561.65950.9644518.9177
1GBP1.1534711.2069100.4491.65461.914041.1124621.8193
1USD0.95570.828569183.2291.370951.585920.921718.0788
1INR0.01148230.009955290.01201510.0164720.01905490.01107430.217218

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR17.19410 NGN
5 MUR85.97050 NGN
10 MUR171.94100 NGN
20 MUR343.88200 NGN
50 MUR859.70500 NGN
100 MUR1719.41000 NGN
250 MUR4298.52500 NGN
500 MUR8597.05000 NGN
1000 MUR17194.10000 NGN
2000 MUR34388.20000 NGN
5000 MUR85970.50000 NGN
10000 MUR171941.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.05816 MUR
5 NGN0.29080 MUR
10 NGN0.58160 MUR
20 NGN1.16319 MUR
50 NGN2.90798 MUR
100 NGN5.81596 MUR
250 NGN14.53990 MUR
500 NGN29.07980 MUR
1000 NGN58.15960 MUR
2000 NGN116.31920 MUR
5000 NGN290.79800 MUR
10000 NGN581.59600 MUR