100 Nigerian nairas to Mauritian rupees

Convert NGN to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
2.94 mur

₦1.000 NGN = ₨0.02935 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03150.0346
Low0.02810.0281
Average0.02970.0311
Change-4.41%-12.06%
1 NGN to MUR stats

The performance of NGN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0315 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0297. The change for NGN to MUR was -4.41.

The performance of NGN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0346 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0311. The change for NGN to MUR was -12.06.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.02935 MUR
5 NGN0.14676 MUR
10 NGN0.29352 MUR
20 NGN0.58704 MUR
50 NGN1.46760 MUR
100 NGN2.93519 MUR
250 NGN7.33798 MUR
500 NGN14.67595 MUR
1000 NGN29.35190 MUR
2000 NGN58.70380 MUR
5000 NGN146.75950 MUR
10000 NGN293.51900 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR34.06940 NGN
5 MUR170.34700 NGN
10 MUR340.69400 NGN
20 MUR681.38800 NGN
50 MUR1,703.47000 NGN
100 MUR3,406.94000 NGN
250 MUR8,517.35000 NGN
500 MUR17,034.70000 NGN
1000 MUR34,069.40000 NGN
2000 MUR68,138.80000 NGN
5000 MUR170,347.00000 NGN
10000 MUR340,694.00000 NGN