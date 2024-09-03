Mauritian rupee to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Nigerian nairas is currently 34.121 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.866% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 34.457 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 34.107 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.366% decrease in value.