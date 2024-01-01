Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₦37.13 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 MUR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.393837.3938
Low36.230934.1174
Average36.869536.0833
Change0.80%8.78%
View full history

1 MUR to NGN stats

The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.3938 and a 30 day low of 36.2309. This means the 30 day average was 36.8695. The change for MUR to NGN was 0.80.

The performance of MUR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.3938 and a 90 day low of 34.1174. This means the 90 day average was 36.0833. The change for MUR to NGN was 8.78.

Track market ratesView MUR to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9211.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41789.091
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 MUR37.13310 NGN
5 MUR185.66550 NGN
10 MUR371.33100 NGN
20 MUR742.66200 NGN
50 MUR1,856.65500 NGN
100 MUR3,713.31000 NGN
250 MUR9,283.27500 NGN
500 MUR18,566.55000 NGN
1000 MUR37,133.10000 NGN
2000 MUR74,266.20000 NGN
5000 MUR185,665.50000 NGN
10000 MUR371,331.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritian Rupee
1 NGN0.02693 MUR
5 NGN0.13465 MUR
10 NGN0.26930 MUR
20 NGN0.53860 MUR
50 NGN1.34651 MUR
100 NGN2.69302 MUR
250 NGN6.73255 MUR
500 NGN13.46510 MUR
1000 NGN26.93020 MUR
2000 NGN53.86040 MUR
5000 NGN134.65100 MUR
10000 NGN269.30200 MUR