Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MUR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
6,414.07 lkr

₨1.000 MUR = Sr6.414 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
MUR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 MUR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.52896.5939
Low6.41416.1643
Average6.47256.4295
Change-0.65%0.58%
1 MUR to LKR stats

The performance of MUR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5289 and a 30 day low of 6.4141. This means the 30 day average was 6.4725. The change for MUR to LKR was -0.65.

The performance of MUR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5939 and a 90 day low of 6.1643. This means the 90 day average was 6.4295. The change for MUR to LKR was 0.58.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30883.955
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.036
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.691
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0680.910.87856.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR6.41407 LKR
5 MUR32.07035 LKR
10 MUR64.14070 LKR
20 MUR128.28140 LKR
50 MUR320.70350 LKR
100 MUR641.40700 LKR
250 MUR1,603.51750 LKR
500 MUR3,207.03500 LKR
1000 MUR6,414.07000 LKR
2000 MUR12,828.14000 LKR
5000 MUR32,070.35000 LKR
10000 MUR64,140.70000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.15591 MUR
5 LKR0.77954 MUR
10 LKR1.55907 MUR
20 LKR3.11814 MUR
50 LKR7.79535 MUR
100 LKR15.59070 MUR
250 LKR38.97675 MUR
500 LKR77.95350 MUR
1000 LKR155.90700 MUR
2000 LKR311.81400 MUR
5000 LKR779.53500 MUR
10000 LKR1,559.07000 MUR