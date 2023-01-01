5 Sri Lankan rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert LKR to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.67 mur

1.00000 LKR = 0.13438 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.368350.79617883.37631.522650.91651.341253.6727
1 CAD0.73080710.58185360.9321.112760.6697890.9801952.68404
1 GBP1.2561.718651104.7211.912451.151151.684614.61291
1 INR0.01199380.01641170.0095492210.01826240.01099240.01608670.0440497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.13438 MUR
5 LKR0.67189 MUR
10 LKR1.34378 MUR
20 LKR2.68756 MUR
50 LKR6.71890 MUR
100 LKR13.43780 MUR
250 LKR33.59450 MUR
500 LKR67.18900 MUR
1000 LKR134.37800 MUR
2000 LKR268.75600 MUR
5000 LKR671.89000 MUR
10000 LKR1343.78000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR7.44168 LKR
5 MUR37.20840 LKR
10 MUR74.41680 LKR
20 MUR148.83360 LKR
50 MUR372.08400 LKR
100 MUR744.16800 LKR
250 MUR1860.42000 LKR
500 MUR3720.84000 LKR
1000 MUR7441.68000 LKR
2000 MUR14883.36000 LKR
5000 MUR37208.40000 LKR
10000 MUR74416.80000 LKR