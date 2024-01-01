Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MUR to LKR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Sr6.281 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 MUR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.39386.6629
Low6.18726.1872
Average6.30836.4110
Change-1.32%-3.32%
View full history

1 MUR to LKR stats

The performance of MUR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3938 and a 30 day low of 6.1872. This means the 30 day average was 6.3083. The change for MUR to LKR was -1.32.

The performance of MUR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6629 and a 90 day low of 6.1872. This means the 90 day average was 6.4110. The change for MUR to LKR was -3.32.

Track market ratesView MUR to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3971.34284.429
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9211.7681.699106.857
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41689.085
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8070.9110.87555.043

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR6.28060 LKR
5 MUR31.40300 LKR
10 MUR62.80600 LKR
20 MUR125.61200 LKR
50 MUR314.03000 LKR
100 MUR628.06000 LKR
250 MUR1,570.15000 LKR
500 MUR3,140.30000 LKR
1000 MUR6,280.60000 LKR
2000 MUR12,561.20000 LKR
5000 MUR31,403.00000 LKR
10000 MUR62,806.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.15922 MUR
5 LKR0.79610 MUR
10 LKR1.59220 MUR
20 LKR3.18440 MUR
50 LKR7.96100 MUR
100 LKR15.92200 MUR
250 LKR39.80500 MUR
500 LKR79.61000 MUR
1000 LKR159.22000 MUR
2000 LKR318.44000 MUR
5000 LKR796.10000 MUR
10000 LKR1,592.20000 MUR